Candace Parker reaches WNBA milestone in Commissioner’s Cup win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker has built a club just for herself.

The Chicago native, who played high school at Naperville Central, became the first player in WNBA history to score more than 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists.

Parker’s milestone came during the Sky’s 91-83 win over the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday.

Parker established the league’s 6,000-3,000-1,5,000-club in the contest, and almost completed her fourth triple-double of the season. She finished racking up 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists – good enough to earn her top performer of the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup.

The two-time WNBA champion has been touching upon the idea of retiring at the end of her current season, but she doesn’t seem to be done based on her performance at the in-season tournament.

Parker averages 12.6 points per contest and is fifth in the WNBA in rebounding 8.6 boards a game. She was named a starter in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game which will take place in the Windy City on Sunday, July 10.