Candace Parker with an And One vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 08/27/2021
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 08/27/2021
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 08/27/2021
Kahleah Copper tied her career-high with 26 PTS and led all scorers.
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/27/2021
Edman, Happ lead the Cardinals to 4-3 win
Watch as the green flag drops for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.
Bryson DeChambeau did almost everything right in shooting 60 at the BMW, but, he missed a perfect opportunity to thaw his icy relationship with the media.
It’s going to be Nathan Peterman‘s show once again. The quarterback has played all but one snap at the position in the Raiders’ preseason matchups. And with Marcus Mariota still recovering from a leg injury suffered earlier in camp, head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that Peterman will play the whole game again for [more]
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
Markkanen is headed to the Cavs, while Larry Nance Jr. is going to the Blazers.
Steph was impressed with the miniature version of himself.
The Patriots had multiple offer for Sony Michel.
Six teams the Big 12 should/could add in the near future.
The Big 12 should be in survival expansion mode with the Pac-12’s decision to stand pat.
Liz Loza is joined by Kate Magdziuk from DraftKings Nation and BallBlast Football to discuss six players that are poised to get off to slow starts to the season, for one reason or another. The ladies also break down Saquon Barkley’s return to practice and Cam Newton potentially losing his job to Mac Jones before the season has begun.
With such a deep, talented pool at WR, Matt Harmon analyzes which of the biggest stars could finish as the top scorer in 2021 fantasy.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Robert Saleh’s intention was to play his starters, including his rookie quarterback, for about a half of the final preseason game. But injuries along the offensive line led him to change his mind, as he explained afterwards.
The world's fourth-ranked tennis player enters the U.S. Open under a cloud of suspicion, and his misleading statements will only amp up the scrutiny.