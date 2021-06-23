Candace Parker on Nneka Ogwumike's Team USA snub: 'It's bull---'

Reuters

Led by Sinclair, whose 186 goals for her country are the most by a female or male soccer player worldwide, Canada won medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and was the only nation to make the podium in both competitions. "I am looking forward to doing whatever I can to help take this team back to the podium and make history again," said Canadian captain Sinclair. The 18-player roster features 12 members of the squad that competed at the 2016 Rio Games while a quintet including Vanessa Gilles, Jayde Riviere, Julia Grosso, Adriana Leon, and Evelyne Viens will be making their Olympic debuts.