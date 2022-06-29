Candace Parker moves into a league of her own with latest milestone

(Chamberlain Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Candace Parker moved into a league of her own Wednesday, becoming the first WNBA player in history to have more than 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in their career.

Take a bow, @Candace_Parker.



She is the first player in @WNBA history to record 6,000+ PTS, 3,000+ REB, & 1,500+ AST. pic.twitter.com/VXbrZ0Ilby — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) June 29, 2022

In a 91-83 win against the Connecticut Sun, the Chicago Sky star put up 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists – nearly completing her third triple-double of the season.

Despite alluding to her possible retirement earlier this season, Parker has shown no signs of slowing down. The guard has been averaging 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds — tied for the fifth-best rebounding average in the league — and was named a starter for the All-Star game, which is set for July 10 in Chicago.

Kahleah Copper joined Parker in double-digits with 15 points, as did Allie Quigley, who had 13. Rebekah Gardner and Azurá Stevens each had 10 points apiece for the Sky.

