Candace Parker to be the first woman on NBA 2K cover

Luka Dončić will be featured on the cover of NBA 2K22, the latest installment in the best-selling video game franchise.

State of play: Candace Parker fronts the "WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition" of the game, making her NBA 2K's first female cover athlete.

Three legends — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant — front the "NBA 75th Anniversary Edition."

Past NBA 2K cover athletes:

2021: Damian Lillard (current gen), Zion Williamson (next gen)

2020: Anthony Davis

2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo

2018: Kyrie Irving

2017: Paul George

2016: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis

2015: Kevin Durant

2014: LeBron James

2013: Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose

2012: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird

2011: Michael Jordan

2010: Kobe Bryant

2009: Kevin Garnett

2008: Chris Paul

2006-07: Shaquille O'Neal

2005: Ben Wallace

2000-04: Allen Iverson

