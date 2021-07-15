Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth among the early risers in Round 1 of Open Championship; get updates

Candace Parker to be the first woman on NBA 2K cover

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kendall Baker
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Luka Dončić will be featured on the cover of NBA 2K22, the latest installment in the best-selling video game franchise.

State of play: Candace Parker fronts the "WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition" of the game, making her NBA 2K's first female cover athlete.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Three legends — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant — front the "NBA 75th Anniversary Edition."

Past NBA 2K cover athletes:

  • 2021: Damian Lillard (current gen), Zion Williamson (next gen)

  • 2020: Anthony Davis

  • 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo

  • 2018: Kyrie Irving

  • 2017: Paul George

  • 2016: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis

  • 2015: Kevin Durant

  • 2014: LeBron James

  • 2013: Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose

  • 2012: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird

  • 2011: Michael Jordan

  • 2010: Kobe Bryant

  • 2009: Kevin Garnett

  • 2008: Chris Paul

  • 2006-07: Shaquille O'Neal

  • 2005: Ben Wallace

  • 2000-04: Allen Iverson

🎥 Watch: Behind the scenes with Dončić (YouTube)

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories