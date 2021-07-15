Candace Parker to be the first woman on NBA 2K cover
Luka Dončić will be featured on the cover of NBA 2K22, the latest installment in the best-selling video game franchise.
State of play: Candace Parker fronts the "WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition" of the game, making her NBA 2K's first female cover athlete.
Three legends — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant — front the "NBA 75th Anniversary Edition."
Past NBA 2K cover athletes:
2021: Damian Lillard (current gen), Zion Williamson (next gen)
2020: Anthony Davis
2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo
2018: Kyrie Irving
2017: Paul George
2016: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis
2015: Kevin Durant
2014: LeBron James
2013: Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose
2012: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird
2011: Michael Jordan
2010: Kobe Bryant
2009: Kevin Garnett
2008: Chris Paul
2006-07: Shaquille O'Neal
2005: Ben Wallace
2000-04: Allen Iverson
🎥 Watch: Behind the scenes with Dončić (YouTube)
