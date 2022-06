Associated Press

Basketball's world governing body confirmed Thursday that Nigeria has withdrawn its team from the women's World Cup and warned of "potential disciplinary measures" against the country because of government interference. Nigeria's government announced last month that it was withdrawing all its basketball teams from international competitions for two years while it completely restructures the sport. The sports ministry said the Nigerian Basketball Federation would be dissolved and the decision to withdraw from international competitions was approved by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.