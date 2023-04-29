Candace Parker explains the significance of Aces’ first-of-its-kind headquarters
The Aces brought the first-ever major professional sports championship to the city of Las Vegas in 2022 when they took home the WNBA title. Now the team is doubling down on their efforts to provide a state-of-the-art environment for their players. For the first time in WNBA history, a facility was built solely to house a WNBA team.
The Aces unveiled the facility on Friday and it boasts:
Training Facility
Cold & Hot Plunge Pools
HydroWorx
Infrared Sauna
Cryo Chamber
Nutrition Bar
Film Room
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗗 💎
Presenting the Las Vegas Aces Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/iB57abUcu3
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) April 28, 2023
Now this might seem like something standard for professional athletes, but in the world of professional women’s sports, it’s not as common as you would imagine. WNBA superstar Candace Parker explained the significance of the facility to NBA player Draymond Green.
We got you, @Candace_Parker.
[ 🎥 @Money23Green, @TheVolumeSports ] pic.twitter.com/iy0dd3Pyzx
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) April 28, 2023
Parker now has not only a dedicated locker room, but a state-of-the-art facility to practice and hone her craft. She finally has a facility that is worthy of her talent, time and experience. As the league continues to grow, hopefully, more teams are able to provide the same level of training facility to their players.
More WNBA!
EuroLeague women's basketball saw unprecedented growth in 2022-23 season
Connecticut Sun players win Czech Basketball Championship
Breanna Stewart makes history in EuroLeague Women's Final