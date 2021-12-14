Candace Parker expecting baby with wife Anna Petrakova in major personal news announcement

Candace Parker continues to rack up wins in 2021.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Parker dropped a ton of personal news.

On her two-year wedding anniversary, she shared photos of her wedding to Anna Petrakova for the first time. Then, she shared even bigger news that Petrakova, a Russian basketball player, is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Parker is already a mother to 12-year-old Lailaa.

Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.

We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!

You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!

“So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” -Alchemist

Parker, 35, won her second WNBA title in October in her first season with her hometown Chicago Sky. It was the Sky's first championship. She spent the other 13 seasons of her career in Los Angeles and won a title with the Sparks in 2016.

The two-time WNBA MVP and Lailaa are extremely close, with Parker admitting that her daughter was a big reason why she decided to join the Sky.

“I asked her if it was OK if I came to Chicago, and she was like, ‘I want another picture — I want another picture like that,’ ” Parker said after the Sky’s championship about a photo the pair took after the Sparks’ 2016 title. “And it’s crazy because she came out to the court and said, ‘We did it,’ and it was just surreal.”