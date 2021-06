The AV Club

Netflix has green-lighted reality dating series Sexy Beasts for two seasons on the streaming network, with comedian Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) attached as the narrator. The idea behind the series is for singles to find love solely based on personality, with their dates transformed into different animals and mythical creatures through the use of Hollywood movie prosthetics. The show is based on Lion TV’s original British series for digital channel BBC Three in 2014, which ran for one season.