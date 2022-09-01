Candace Parker with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/31/2022
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/31/2022
All the information you need to follow the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
"He thinks he’s so smart no one can see through him. Ted, we can. All of us can," the GOP congresswoman said.
Hey it's the 49ers practice squad!
Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall. Chicago coach James Wade said pregame that Chicago was “going to make shots” Wednesday after a lackluster 35.3% shooting performance in Game 1.
There are few things as divisive as which team to cheer for in South Carolina, but wherever you are, a little planning helps make it a family affair.
For 70 years of the Queen’s reign, the resignation of one Prime Minister and the appointment of a new one has been a simple affair, requiring little more than a short car journey and a warm welcome at Buckingham Palace.
It was more than Candace Parker stepping up for the Sky in Game 2 — though Parker still showed out.
Love this attitude! #GoBlue
Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death July 28 at an Alabama prison for the 1994 shooting death of his former girlfriend. The execution was carried out more than three hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for a stay.
The actress who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the HBO drama discusses her casting, creating young Rhaenyra and the ways the show surprised her.
Not so fast my friend...
“It truly is sad. To live for that long.”
Laying out why the Chargers signed Sony Michel and his role with the team.
The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. […]
A scary new report says climate change will have massive effects on our oceans and coasts
"She’s newly single and living her life. Leave her alone lol."View Entire Post ›
The striking hue saturates the timepiece across its 41 mm case and matching bracelet.
Ozzy Osbourne opened up about his health issues and his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in a new interview. The musician characterized having Parkinson's to walking in "lead boots."
Serena Williams continued her run at the 2022 U.S. Open with a win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night that left Twitter in awe.
The Arizona Supreme Court has issued an opinion on a lawsuit concerning whether the state Senate has the authority to withhold 2020 election audit records from the public.