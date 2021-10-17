Candace Parker dedicates WNBA title to Kobe & Gigi Bryant
The Chicago Sky forward spoke about her conversation with Vanessa Bryant prior to the team's win in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
The Sky torched the Mercury in their first WNBA Finals game at home this series.
Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago used a dominant defensive effort to reach a record rout of the Phoenix Mercury 86-50. The Chicago Sky one victory away from the franchise's first WNBA title.
The Chicago Sky have won its first WNBA title in franchise history.
Coach Sandy Brondello spoke after the game before the team reportedly left on the team bus, while Diana Taurasi allegedly broke the visiting locker room door.