Candace Parker with a Buzzer Beater vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Washington Mystics, 07/10/2021
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Washington Mystics, 07/10/2021
Damian Lillard to be featured on 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' soundtrack
King Mwikuta is a hot name in the transfer portal.
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Deshawn Shead had an interest in coaching for the team for years, talking with Pete Carroll about it.
The Philippines on Friday loosened coronavirus restrictions to allow children out of their homes so they can return to parks, playgrounds, and hiking trails in the capital region and some other provinces after a slowdown in infections. Children aged five and above, who were previously confined indoors, will also be permitted to go to outdoor tourist sites and dining establishments, and play non-contact sports outside, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. The pandemic has battered the Philippine economy, triggering millions of jobs losses, prompting policy makers to call for the easing of lockdown measures to help boost domestic spending.
Former head coach at Oklahoma City and Washington would be top aide to Chauncey Billups.
CLEVELAND (AP) Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under. The former Cavaliers point guard signed a three-year contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia's National Basketball League. Dellavedova, affectionately known as ''Delly'' to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson says he won't change his jersey number
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Friday responded to congressional members who criticized the suspension of runner Sha’Carri Richardson from Olympic […] The post USADA responds to congressional members over Sha’Carri Richardson ban appeared first on TheGrio.
The death toll from the June 24 collapse of the Surfside, Florida, condominium has climbed to 86, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Saturday morning briefing.The big picture: The search and rescue mission transitioned to a recovery mission at midnight Wednesday. Of the victims, at least 62 have been identified and 61 next-of-kin notifications have been made, Levine Cava said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.211 individuals are accounted for
Tina Charles had 32 points and 17 rebounds to continue her renaissance season and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 89-85 in overtime Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Sun and Storm will meet in the first Commissioner's Cup championship game.
Sue Bird becomes first WNBA player to reach 3,000 assists
Sparks star and WNBA leader Nneka Ogwumike fit in well among the stars of the movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy.' A look at why.
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/09/2021
WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike isn’t just a game-changer on the court as a power forward on the Los Angeles Sparks, […] The post WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike wants to empower young girls ahead of the Olympics appeared first on TheGrio.
Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points as the Indiana Fever defeat the New York Liberty 82-69.
Tina Charles leads the WNBA in scoring this season and is on pace for the best scoring season ever.
Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley rounds up what's working and what can be worked on as the first half of the 2021 WNBA season comes to a close.
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 07/09/2021
The sports star shared her wellness routine with us.