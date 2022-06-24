Candace Parker breaks WNBA record with 3rd career triple-double

This season might be Candace Parker's last as a pro but she's not showing signs of slowing down.

The six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time champion recorded the third triple-double of her career on Thursday while leading the Chicago Sky to an 82-59 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise she spent 13 seasons with to start her career. She needed just three quarters to record the tally, scoring her 10th point with a driving layup in the final seconds of the period to extend Chicago's lead to 71-47.

Parker finished the game with 10 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds while sitting the fourth quarter of the Sky's blowout win. The triple-double was the second for Parker this season after she posted 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a May 22 win over the Washington Mystics. At 36, she was the oldest player in WNBA history then to record a triple double. She extended that record by a month Thursday.

Candace Parker is still in peak form. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thursday's triple-double was also the third of Parker's career, the most by any player in WNBA history. She's joined by Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu as the only four players in league history to record multiple triple doubles. Ionescu, a third-year guard for the New York Liberty, recorded her second career triple-double on June 12. She promises to make Parker's record short-lived.

For now, Parker owns the 14th triple-double in league history as she follows up her 2021 championship season with the Sky with another campaign for the books.