Candace Parker Bids Farewell To The Court After 16 Years In The WNBA

Las Vegas Aces star Candace Parker is saying farewell to the court.

After an iconic 16-year career in the WNBA, she announced that it was time for her to retire on Instagram.

Candace Parker Announced Her Retirement On Sunday

Not long after the WNBA began embracing its new draft class, the WNBA star bid farewell to her basketball career in an emotional social media post.

On Sunday, Parker took to Instagram to share that it was time for her to retire from the WNBA. Parker, who joined the Las Vegas Aces last season, has faced some setbacks due to a foot injury and despite resigning with the Aces recently, she's decided that the time has come to hang up her jersey.

"I’m retiring. I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her as a young child holding a basketball.

"I always wanted to walk off the court with no parade or tour, just privately with the ones I love. What now was to be my last game, I walked off the court with my daughter. I ended the journey just as I started it, with her."

Candace Parker's Foot Injury 'Isn't Cooperating'

Parker continued to explain in her Instagram post how her foot injury has sidelined her.

"This offseason hasn’t been fun on a foot that isn’t cooperating," she explained. "It’s no fun playing in pain (10 surgeries in my career) it’s no fun knowing what you could do, if only…it’s no fun hearing 'she isn’t the same' when I know why, it’s no fun accepting the fact you need surgery AGAIN."

The WNBA star also shared that she "fell in love with a little orange ball at 13 years old" and because of that love, her "world goes 'round."

"The highs are unmatched & the lows taught me lessons. On & off the court I’m proud I’ve always been true & stayed true to ME, even when it wasn’t popular," she continued.

"I’m grateful that for 16 years I PLAYED A GAME for a living & DESPITE all the injuries, I hooped. I’m grateful for family, friends, teammates, coaches, doctors, trainers & fans who made this journey so special."

Candace Parker Is Far From Done With Basketball!

She also gave a glimpse into her future endeavors, with basketball not going anywhere anytime soon.

"In the meantime, know I'm A BUSINESS, man, not a businessman. This is the beginning…I’m attacking business, private equity, ownership (I will own both an NBA & WNBA team), broadcasting, production, boardrooms, beach volleyball, dominoes (sorry babe it’s going to get more real) with the same intensity & focus I did basketball," she wrote.

"My mission in life, like Pat Summitt always said, is to 'chase people and passions and you will never fail.' Being a wife & mom still remains priority #1 & I’ve learned that time flies, so I plan to enjoy my family to the fullest!"

She concluded her post by telling "today's players" to "enjoy it."

"No matter how you prepare for it, you won’t be ready for the gap it leaves in your soul," she wrote. "Forgive me as I mourn a bit, but I’ll be back loving the game differently in a while."

Tons Of Positive Support And Well Wishes Filled The Comment Section Of Candace Parker's Retirement Post

In just a few short hours, Parker's Instagram post already had thousands of comments wishing her well in her new journey after retiring from the WNBA.

NBA legend Charles Barkley wrote, "Congratulations on a legendary career."

NBA on TNT shared, "Leaving the game better than you found it. Congratulations on a legendary career."

Vanessa Bryant said, "It’s in black & white… it’s official. Sending you love and hugs. Xo," and the Aces simply shared three red heart emojis.

Newly drafted WNBA player, Angel Reese, called Parker, "LEGEND" and WNBA player Dearica Hamby shared, "Thankful for what you’ve done for me personally and to the game we love! Never forget after having Amaya how you just wrapped your arms around me and supported me in any way. You’re loved."

Many other NBA and WNBA players, teams, celebrities, and fans also shared kind words for Parker.

'Parker Starting 5 Loading'

In mid-December, Parker shared the exciting news that her family is growing!

"Parker starting 5 loading! Mama and Mommy are switching from man-2-man to zone defense this spring!" Parker shared in an Instagram caption.

"After four years in the game, we are focused on building our roster. We know this rookie will add to our depth chart and contribute versatility to our team. The rookie will join our current roster consisting of a shooter, point forward, rebounder, and little Tikes rim attacker!"

Many fans loved the creativity of the caption that accompanied a photo of Parker and her family on an outdoor basketball court.

"Lmbo best caption ever," Aces player Alysha Clark wrote. Brittany Mahomes added, "THE caption of all captions. Congrats!!!!"