Candace Parker becomes first WNBA player to grace NBA 2K cover

Candace Parker makes history with NBA 2K22 cover honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For someone who once said she hoped to change the way the game is played, Candace Parker is doing a good job.

On Wednesday, the popular gaming series NBA 2K announced that Chicago Sky All-Star forward will become the first female athlete to grace its cover for NBA 2K22.

Parker will appear on the cover of the WNBA 25th anniversary special edition when it's released on Sept. 10.

"Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of [NBA 2K]," Parker wrote in a tweet. "I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow."

Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K



I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WJan4YE7Qt — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) July 14, 2021

Parker, who will be calling games for NBC as part of its Tokyo Olympics coverage while the WNBA goes on pause, will join Luka Dončić and Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the 2022 cover athletes. Dončić will appear on the game's regular edition, while the latter three All-Stars will appear on the NBA 75th anniversary edition.

Parker, who also has added TNT studio duties to her busy schedule, is one of the most decorated players in women's basketball history. A two-time WNBA most valuable player and one-time Finals MVP from her days playing for the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker, 35, also won two national titles while at Tennessee.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!