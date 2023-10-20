Candace Parker becomes first player to win WNBA championship with three teams

Las Vegas defeated New York, 70-69, in game No. 4 of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, to win the 2023 WNBA championship.

Las Vegas won the best-of-five series, 3-1.

Former Lady Vol Candace Parker became the first WNBA player to win a championship with three teams. She won titles in 2016 with Los Angeles and in 2021 with Chicago.

Parker did not play during the postseason. She last played July 7, before having season-ending foot surgery. In 18 games in 2023, Parker averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Aces also won the WNBA championship in 2022. Former Tennessee player and assistant coach Nikki Fargas has won back-to-back WNBA championships as president of Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Candace Parker through the years

WNBA CHAMPIONS 🏆 Congratulations to #LVFLs Candace Parker and Nikki Fargas!!! pic.twitter.com/bztCSyfytQ — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) October 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire