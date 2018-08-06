Candace Parker becomes 20th WNBA player to reach 5,000 career points

Candace Parker became the 20th WNBA player to reach 5,000 career points. (AP Photo)

Candace Parker had a lot to live up to when the Los Angeles Sparks selected her with the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft. It’s safe to say she’s come through. On Sunday, Parker became the 20th player in WNBA history to score 5,000 career points.

Parker reached the milestone during Sunday’s contest against the Phoenix Mercury. It was pretty much guaranteed Parker would cross the 5,000 point mark Sunday. She came into the contest just four points away from that milestone.

She hit 5,000 career points on a free throw.

And with this free throw, @Candace_Parker knocks down her 5,000th point from the free-throw line! Follow live on @NBATV: https://t.co/Ii6iHtFz6e pic.twitter.com/CsIPrvQHmJ — WNBA (@WNBA) August 5, 2018





While 5,000 career points is impressive, Parker nearly notched a triple-double during the 78-75 win. She finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, but came up two assists short.





There have only been eight triple-doubles in the history of the WNBA. Parker has one of those. She managed it in 2017. Only Sheryl Swoopes has posted two triple-doubles. One of Swoopes’ came in the playoffs.

In her Sparks career, Parker has made five All-Star teams. She helped lead the Sparks to a WNBA title in 2016. Parker is averaging 18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

