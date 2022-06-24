Candace Parker became the first WNBA player with 3 triple-doubles and did it against her old squad
A triple-double in three quarters?!
Bob Myers saw a talented asset in Toledo guard Ryan Rollins still available in the second round, and the Warriors made a significant move to get their guy.
The Sixers didn't make a big commotion during Thursday night's NBA Draft, but they might've pulled off one of the sneaky best moves of the whole night. By Adam Hermann
Chicago White Sox power hitter Frank Thomas reveals the real reason the White Sox traded Sammy Sosa to the Chicago Cubs 30 years ago.
The NBA welcomed its newest class of rookies in Thursday's draft. USA TODAY Sports breaks down the first round with pick-by-pick analysis.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Wednesday, and his family was already trying to quell the rumors about what happened to the 26-year-old.
Ja Morant reacts to the Memphis Grizzlies sending De'Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade.
Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.
Even one of the greatest shooters in NBA history struggles with the theme park basketball game.
Steph Curry truly does not have an off switch.
In a Twitter post this morning, Smith claimed "we all know why" he hasn't had more run as a starter in this league.
Paulo Banchero bettors may have won biggest of all.
The "Late Show" host insisted that most historians agree on this one.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA draft, including first-round grades.
Brooks Koepka's four major trophies still shine sitting on his bookshelves. It's his reputation that has been tarnished.
Max Christie caught a stray from Skip Bayless on draft night
This is the best thing that will happen at the Travelers Championship all week long.
Last week, we pointed out that a negotiated resolution of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s discipline was possible, but not likely. The problem was that Watson, as of last week, was determined to clear his name. With Watson settling 20 of the 24 cases pending against him, that possibly will lay the foundation for a settlement [more]
Much has been said about how a suspension would impact Watson's money but the impact of a year-long suspension on the Browns salary cap is also very interesting:
Along with his natural talent, the Warriors think Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s basketball brain will take him a long way.
For many, draft night was a moment of celebration. For others, it was heartbreak as the day passed without their names being called. As usual, the best undrafted players are getting deals with NBA teams just after the Barclays Center event comes to ...