Candace Parker with an Assist vs. New York Liberty
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with an Assist vs. New York Liberty, 08/20/2022
Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.
All the information you need to follow the first-round of the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
Elena Delle Donne matched her season-high and three other starters reached double figures. It wasn't enough.
The first game of the Mystics-Storm series was a classic. Can the Mystics snag a win in Seattle to force a Game 3 on Sunday?
The Chicago Sky stared down elimination by the New York Liberty and replied with a resounding 100-62 victory in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup.
Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Seattle Storm, 08/18/2022
The reigning champions forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in swift action.
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 08/18/2022
Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces. Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 on Wednesday night with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February.
The Mercury started the playoffs without Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Now, after a brutal injury, they're down another.
Upon receiving a call from the president about getting awarded the Medal of Freedom, Megan Rapinoe also raised the issue of Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia.