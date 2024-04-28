Candace Parker, a 3-time WNBA champion and 2-time league MVP, announces retirement
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Candace Parker, a 3-time WNBA champion and 2-time league MVP, announces retirement.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Candace Parker, a 3-time WNBA champion and 2-time league MVP, announces retirement.
Candace Parker announced her retirement from women's basketball after 16 seasons in the WNBA and a stellar college career at Tennessee.
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Cowboys' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chiefs' 2024 draft.
The NFL Draft is over, but there's still news breaking. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Patriots' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chargers' 2024 draft.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Steelers' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Ravens' 2024 draft.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Jets' 2024 draft.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Browns' 2024 draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.