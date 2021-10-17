Candace Parker with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Sky play in WNBA Finals Game 4 on Sunday. The Sky can win its first WNBA championship.
The Chicago Sky won the franchise's first WNBA Championship after a huge fourth-quarter comeback.
Coach Sandy Brondello spoke after the game before the team reportedly left on the team bus, while Diana Taurasi allegedly broke the visiting locker room door.
Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Chicago beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 on Sunday in Game 4. Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, who won the series 3-1, rallying from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left.
Kahleah Copper was named the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP after the Chicago Sky won its first championship on Sunday.
Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago its first WNBA title over Phoenix.
Allie Quigley scores 26 points, Candace Parker has a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Courtney Vandersloot dishes 15 assists as the Chicago Sky win the WNBA Championship.
