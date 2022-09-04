Candace Parker with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/04/2022
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/04/2022
All the information you need to follow the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
Candace Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 15 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 76-72 on Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.
The Connecticut Sun are finally returning home after spending almost two weeks on the road. The Sun will host the Chicago Sky for the next two games of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series, which is tied 1-1. Connecticut went to Dallas in the first round and beat the Wings in the decisive Game 3 to advance to the semifinals.
Clark Harris, master of stealth, made it happen.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is in a Russian jail. Yet her terrifying story isn't keeping dozens of American players from planning to play in Russia.
Heres everything you need to know about WNBA salaries, from who has the highest, the league average and more.
Under pressure late and after losing a big lead, the Aces never backed down and held off the No. 4-seeded Seattle Storm 110-98 in overtime on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Several of Cal's top playmakers spoke with reporters after the Bears' 34-13 win over UC Davis on Saturday.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman, the trilogy, in the U.K. Who says no?
Corey Kluber, Yandy Díaz fuel the Rays' 2-1 win
Harold Castro slams a stellar two-run home run, scoring Javier Báez to tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Cade McNamara thought he played the best football of his life heading into the 2022 season. Days before the season, when head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Michigan football's starting quarterback position would be decided in-season, rather than deciding on a starter in camp, he added another unorthodox method to his history of coaching decisions. McNamara, the returning starter, started Week 1 against Colorado State, while sophomore J.J. McCarthy will start against Hawaii next week.
We take a look at what you need to know for the UNC football program's matchup against Appalachian State on Saturday in Boone NC.
College football Week 2 early odds and lines. Predicting what they might be, along with what they actually are.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) When things went awry for Missouri last year, the defense was usually the culprit. It was that side of the ball that gave the Tigers a lift in their opener against Louisiana Tech on Thursday night. With their offense off to a slow start, the new-look bunch of coordinator Blake Baker came up with a trio of first-half interceptions, including one that Joseph Charleston returned for a score.
The Irish have the lead going into half 👀
Kaiir Elam is off to the NFL, but the Gators still have plenty of talent at cornerback. Here's who Florida will be using in the secondary for 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Saturday's game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has resumed after a delay of almost three hours because of lightning in the area. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards. The sun was out when the suspension began, but heavy rain began to fall about an hour into the delay.
With Jimmy Garoppolo taking a pay cut, the 49ers now have the salary cap space to try to lock up one or two players to extensions.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the past week, led by Mike Conley and Russell Westbrook.