Candace Parker with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/02/2022
A look at how Oregon Ducks alumni Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, and Ruthy Hebard performed the last week of June in the WNBA season.
Jayhawks and Trojans and Bruins, oh my. Forget the Lions and Tigers. In fact, with the headlines screaming about USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, and with reports mighty Kansas is discussing taking its basketball talents to the Big East and going independent on the gridiron, forget about the NCAA controlling football. It’s […]
Breanna Stewart pulled off a trade for her guard Sue Bird in the veteran's final All-Star game.
The Mercury season is most certainly not going to plan.
The seven-year WNBA veteran was signed by the Phoenix Mercury on Monday.
FOX 13 asked Seattle Storm players how to solve the roster problem. This year, the team only carries 11 players, without a single rookie.
Liz Cambage and Nneka Ogwumike led the way as the Sparks beat the host Dallas Wings 97-89 on Friday night for their 500th regular-season victory.
Indiana will now return home for the first time since June 19.
The criminal trial of 31-year-old WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, who has been detained for more than four months, began in Russia on July 1. Experts say that she is unlikely to receive a fair trial, and that Russian authorities are using her as a diplomatic bargaining chip amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. On Feb. 17, Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was taken into custody at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow after her arrival to play in the off-season with UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian women’s basketball team where Griner has been a star for the past seven years.
