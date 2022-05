SNY

In this Rangers news conference, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was happy for the team to get a day off after the excitement of their thrilling OT win against the Penguins in Game 7 on Sunday. In preparing for the next round vs Carolina, Gallant emphasized the importance of making the simple play, so as to not be overwhelmed by the Hurricanes aggressive forechecking style. He acknowledged that while the Hurricanes outplayed the Rangers in the regular season, he's confident in his squad. Gallant: " I think we're as good as anybody in this league, we've proven that...it's going to be a helluva series."