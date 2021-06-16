Candace Parker with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/15/2021
Playing without Kyrie Irving, the Nets received an iconic performance from Kevin Durant in a 114-108 Game 5 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kevin Durant posted a historic playoff triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets came back to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.
Trae Young has a reputation as someone who plays to the refs' whistle, and this play in Game 4 reinforced it severely. By Adam Hermann
Retired women's tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee, a former NBA player, welcomed daughter Olivia on June 11.
They might not be the biggest names, but they can help the Warriors.
Durant dropped 49 points as the Nets overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Bucks in Game 5 and take a 3-2 series lead.
The Clippers could face a different Utah Jazz team in Game 5 of their series as Mike Conley is making progress for his return from injury.
Hank Cherry became the fourth angler in the 51-year history of the Bassmaster Classic to repeat as champion, doing so with an unusual catch.
Aaron Rodgers had an interesting choice of shirt at his first public appearance since Packers president Mark Murphy called him a 'complicated fella.'
“It was crazy, I can’t believe it happened,” said a witness in the group to a golf blog
The UFC will give the Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill booking another shot.
Player development coaches Theo Robertson and Luke Loucks reportedly have left the Warriors.
The pairing we've all been waiting for.
All-NBA selections were announced Tuesday, with Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard making the first team.
Nearly six months after all 14 players refused to play for women's basketball coach AnnMarie Gilbert, the embattled coach was fired by Detroit Mercy.
Tim Hardaway Jr. shot over 39 percent from 3-point range this season.
Tatum will lose out on as much as $32 million over the life of his current contract as a result of the snub.
LeBron James had a one-word reaction on Twitter to Kyrie Irving rolling his ankle — and we can't run it here.
Barkley complained he wasn't able to make a certain joke anymore.
Damian Lillard reportedly lobbied for the Trail Blazers to trade for Warriors forward Draymond Green.