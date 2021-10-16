Candace Parker with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Axios

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a longtime Democratic congressman from Austin, indicated to Axios that he plans to announce his run for a seat in a newly proposed congressional district in Austin.Why it matters: The newly crafted district, part of the redrawing of political boundaries every 10 years to account for population growth, is expected to be a safe Democratic seat that will include parts of Travis and Williamson counties.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios