Candace Parker with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/15/2021
Guard Kahleah Copper's strong offensive performance helped the Chicago Sky move one step closer in the WNBA Finals.
The Sky's run to the finals has captured the hearts of Chicago sports fans.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will take over for Kingsbury in his absence.
Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker and the Sky took a 2-1series lead with an 86-50 rout, the largest margin of victory in WNBA Finals history.
Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot made the All-WNBA second team Friday for the third time in her career.
Steph Curry gave the sellout crowd at Chase Center a jolt of joy in the Warriors' preseason finale.
Details of Ben Simmons' meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers have been revealed.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past seven days, headlined by Kyrie Irving.
Last season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said they weren't chasing wins.
Brian Scalabrine tells a funny story about former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett's mindset when it came to being on time for team flights.
The New York Knicks have agreed with former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic on a two-way contract.
Grading the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason.
Kuminga played sparingly with the Warriors prior to the injury, registering just eight points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.
Dennis Schroder's performance was a bright spot in the Celtics' loss to the Heat in their preseason finale. Here are a few immediate takeaways from Friday night's action.
Jerami Grant led the Detroit Pistons to a 112-108 win over Philadelphia and former Pistons star Andre Drummond on Friday night to end the preseason.
76ers star Ben Simmons is hardly the first NBA player to request a trade.
Grading the Sacramento Kings' offseason.
When Kyrie Irving plays, he is arguably a Top 15 player who can occasionally raise his ceiling to that of a Top 10 player. Having to preface that sentence with "When Irving plays" is the issue as his availability has waned recently. Last season, ...
Present-day, there's still plenty of interest in Simmons around the league, from teams like the Pacers and Timberwolves who have been inquiring about him for most of the offseason. Recent reports have turned up names like Malcolm Brogdon and Caris ...