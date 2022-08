Yahoo Sports Videos

Kevin Durant reportedly offered the Brooklyn Nets ownership an ultimatum: trade Durant or fire head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks, and owner Joseph Tsai has responded. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is now, rightfully, the highest paid kicker in the league after his 4-year, $24 million contract extension. The New York Giants were brawling at training camp, but we need to know more about their unique helmets. PLUS: Chiefs safety Justin Reid probably wants that Justin Tucker money after his incredible feat at practice.