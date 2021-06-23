Candace Parker with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/22/2021
A new episode of the HBO docuseries "I’ll Be Gone In The Dark" on Monday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET, focuses on the unsolved murder of Kathy Lombardo that led to Michelle McNamara's obsessive search for the Golden State Killer.
The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the sisters are celebrating another milestone: They're due to deliver babies over the next four months. CBS Los Angeles' Michele Gile has their story.
Jon Rahm. The 2021 United States Open champion. It has a nice ring to it. Rahm, who outlasted the field at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) in San Diego, is the first Spaniard to capture the U.S. Open. It's been a memorable month along the ...
Pre-game coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Peacock, and the NBC Sports app.
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant among most slippery return men of 2020 season
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
At the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors officially landed the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks on the draft board.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer angrily jaws with Phillies dugout after umpires check him for illegal substances in middle of an inning.
Deandre Ayton put in a lob off an inbound pass in the final second to give Phoenix a 104-103 victory and 2-0 series lead in the West finals.
The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and last-second alley-oop dunk give Phoenix 2-0 series lead.
With the lottery results now official, let's examine five players the Warriors could target on July 29.
The Warriors are set to draft seventh and 14th in the NBA Draft next month. There is magic in those numbers.
Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday in Texas on suspicion of marijuana possession. He was later released.
The G.O.A.T.’s six-pack is no joke.
Max Scherzer was the subject of some pestering gamesmanship on Tuesday night, and let the Phillies manager know his displeasure following the fifth inning.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.