Candace Parker with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

Serious Yankee fans are edgy at the moment—the Pinstripes lost two of three to the Mighty Mariners this week, are under .500 since the All-Star break, and the starting pitching has been messy for a bit. After all, these Yankees are still a shiny 70-36, behind the Dodgers with the second-best record in the sport, and as of Friday morning, they lead the AL East by 10 1/2 games. Unless the entire roster suddenly forgets how to hit, field, and pitch (as the Red Sox did in July), they are a lock for the postseason, and then who knows what will happen.