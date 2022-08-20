Candace Parker (12 points) Highlights vs. Liberty
Candace Parker grabs 12 points with 12 rebounds to help the Sky defeat the Liberty on Saturday.
Four-year-old Miles is loving his dad John Legend's latest single, "All She Wanna Do."
Wanda Sykes has been tapped as the host of a new show that features videos taken from people’s Ring cameras. The popular doorbell cameras and home security cameras will serve as content farms for Ring Nation, a clip show premiering on September 26.More from Rolling StoneUsyk vs. Joshua 2 Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight OnlineAnitta Meets Adidas: Popstar Lands Campaign as Face (and Feet) of New NMD SneakerJohn Mayer 'Born & Raised' Livestream Concert: How to Watch the Benefit Show Onli
Chris Fedor: The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign and trade for Collin Sexton. But if you're talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them. And neither the Jazz nor the ...
Steve Sarkisian took the college football world by storm on Friday by naming Quinn Ewers the starter.
From UFC to Invcita to BKFC, Pearl Gonzalez is well-traveled in combat sports – and she's adding to the resume.
The 49ers appear to only have one option left with QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs made a ridiculous touchdown catch on Friday night. Check out this awesome angle of the play.
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, nearly tied the minor league record for runs in an inning on Friday.
Joc had to do it to 'em.
49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw can now add Pat McAfee to his list of admirers after the sports personality featured a video of him on his show Friday.
Mark Cuban shared his reason as to why he believes the Warriors defeated the Mavericks in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.
How large of a leap will Patriots quarterback Mac Jones make in Year 2? One ex-NFL general manager has a pretty bold take on that subject.
Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday, agent David Mulugheta tweeted (and [more]
Not all Major League Baseball teams are big spenders like the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees. Here are the 10 teams with the leagues lowest payrolls.
Who played well and who struggled a bit?
Big Ten is reportedly looking to continue their expansion
When a referee had a heart attack during a game, one of the players stepped in to save him. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."
We’ve noticed in recent days a smattering of reports regarding the possibility that running back Ezekiel Elliott is embarking on his final year with the Cowboys. Of course he is. Elliott remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million only because the structure of the deal, negotiated in 2019 during a holdout, [more]
What were you doing when you were 12? Probably not playing in a professional golf tournament.