Candace Owens Throws Shade At Simone Biles For Withdrawing From Olympics

"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Candace Owens has struck again–for like the 2nd time this month. This time the no-holds-bar political commentator had her mouth set on Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the Women’s all-around competition. Owens decided to cheekily respond to The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon who also doesn’t appear to be happy with the world-renowned gymnast for her tough decision to leave the competition.

“Simone Biles just said sitting out the big competitions shows how strong you really are,” the reporter tweeted. “That’s like saying soldiers who run away from battle are courageous. Cowardice is not courage; weakness is not strength. Great athletes understand this.”

Of course, the punchy podcast host had something to say in response.

“Doing nothing is courage. Anyone who disagrees is a white supremacist. Welcome to 2021,” she replied.

Twitter handed it to both Owens and Dillion for their insensitive comments. One user wrote:

“When you win gold medals on an Olympic team let me know how you handled the pressure okay Seth?”

While another person replied:

“All of you have such bad takes on this. This is not basketball. This is not softball. YOU CAN DIE in this sport. You apparently did not do it and cannot relate. When you get in your head you get hurt. Fear gets you hurt and it comes out of nowhere sometimes. “

This is true.

Biles was attempting to try her Yurchenko double pike vault during July 27 competition. The dangerous move would have required the 7th time all-around champ to round off into a handspring and eventually transition into a “double somersault with her body in a piked position,” MSNBC notes.

The move is so precise that if Biles were to make the slightest mistake, she could have seriously injured herself.

Ultimately, the G.O.A.T made the right decision in MADAMENOIRE‘s eyes!

What do you think about Candace Owens and Seth Dillion’s comments?