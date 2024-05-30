Cancer survivor Levine aims to throw record 50 first pitches

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Standup comedian and cancer survivor Eitan Levine threw his 11th first pitch of the 2024 baseball season at the Rocky Mountain Vibes game on Wednesday night.

Levine aims to throw a Guinness World Record-breaking 50 first pitches this year.

During his first pitch tour, Levine is asking for donations to Make-A-Wish with the hopes of raising $100,000 dollars.

Levine beat cancer as a kid, and with the help of Make-A-Wish, began his dream of pursuing standup comedy.

Levine says this tour is a chance to spread love back to the program that helped him achieve his goal.

