Cancelling England fans’ ‘10 German Bombers’ anthem is pure hypocrisy

England fans are being urged to stop singing about the RAF and the Blitz at Euro 2024

Rishi Sunak has joined Gareth Southgate in telling England football fans not to sing a controversial song known as 10 German Bombers. Its lyrics go: “There were 10 German bombers in the air, and the RAF from England shot one down” (with the number of German bombers decreasing with each verse). And, like the England manager, the Prime Minister does not approve.

In response, England fans might argue that the song contains no racist or obscene language. They might also argue that the lyrics are perfectly factual, given that, during the Second World War, the RAF did indeed shoot down a number of Nazi warplanes. They might even add that, on the whole, the British public believes this to have been a good thing.

All the same, the Prime Minister would rather that England fans didn’t sing the above words given concerns about insensitivity, especially as they currently happen to be in Germany. To quote another great master of international diplomacy, Mr Sunak’s message appears to be: “Don’t mention the war.”

This is, of course, very thoughtful and decent of him. I have just one small question.

If we’re going to start objecting to football fans singing about historic military victories over other fans’ countries, won’t we have to ban quite a few teams’ national anthems, too?

Before each Scotland match, for example, everyone in the stadium is invited to rise for Flower of Scotland: a song that celebrates the Scots routing the English at Bannockburn. So should we expect John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, to tell his countrymen to stop singing it, in case it offends the English?

Even more bellicose is the French anthem, La Marseillaise. Written in 1792, its lyrics were inspired by France declaring war on Austria. It just so happens that, in Germany on Monday night, the France football team played Austria. Were the Austrian fans offended by the French singing a song about killing their ancestors, with its chorus that goes, “Qu’un sang impur abreuve nos sillons” (“We’ll water our fields with their impure blood”)? And, if they were offended, shouldn’t President Macron tell his countrymen to stop being so frightfully insensitive?

Personally, I think not. In my view, it would be utterly ridiculous to ban the French anthem, or the Scottish one. But if England fans aren’t allowed to sing about their ancestors repelling a foreign invasion, surely no one else should be allowed to do it, either.

In any case, I fear that Mr Sunak’s comments represent an open goal for Nigel Farage. Because we can all imagine how the leader of Reform UK might respond.

“First, Rishi Sunak, couldn’t be bothered to stay for the D-Day commemorations. Now he wants us to stop singing a song that celebrates the brave young men who saved our country from the Nazis. See, I told you he doesn’t understand our history!”

