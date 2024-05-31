Cancellieri Makes Lazio Decision After Returning From Empoli

Matteo Cancellieri has returned to Lazio after a decent season on loan with Empoli and has made a decision about his future in the Italian capital.

The 22-year-old Italian forward was shipped out to the Tuscan side on a season-long loan deal last summer, giving him the chance to continue his development after a fairly unconvincing debut season with the Biancocelesti.

Cancellieri showed a number of positives whilst out with Empoli, scoring four goals and providing three assists across 36 matches, giving Lazio something to think about as he prepares to return to the Italian capital for the pre-season.

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Cancellieri wants to take advantage of Igor Tudor’s new project at Lazio and is keen to try and convince the coach to keep him in the squad this summer. His agent has already confirmed his client’s intentions to prove himself at the pre-season training camp.

The 22-year-old is contracted to the Biancocelesti to June 2027 and could realistically carve out a spot for himself in the squad, especially with Felipe Anderson on the way out.