'Cancelliere's finishing ability has been huge for Glasgow'

Could Sebastian Cancelliere make the difference for Glasgow in the URC final?

Since returning in March from a three-month injury lay-off, the Argentina winger has made himself a pivotal part of the Warriors backline, missing only four games.

Across the season Cancelliere has scored five tries - two of which came in the play-off wins over Stormers and Munster - and has 19 overall in a Glasgow shirt.

Former captain Fraser Brown says the 30-year-old, and skipper Kyle Steyn, bring a dynamism and cutting edge that will key to Glasgow's chances of upsetting the Bulls this weekend and claiming their first major silverware in nine years.

"Having someone with Seb's finishing ability back and on the wing for Glasgow has been huge, particularly going into the knockouts, obviously with Steyn on the other wing," Brown told BBC Scotland's Rugby Podcast.

"We know the type of player that Kyle is, he's a big carrier, powerful, quick, good in the air.

"He's not the most natural finisher that Glasgow have, so to be able to balance him and Seb on the other wing has been really important."

Cancelliere and Steyn both crossed the whitewash six weeks ago when Glasgow lost 40-34 to the Bulls at the Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria despite an impressive second-half comeback.

"It'll be important this week to have both Seb and Kyle on either wing," Brown added.

"Obviously it'll be a tiring game, up at Loftus there'll be plenty of space for them."