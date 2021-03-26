After cancelled season reinstated, Whittier finally set for game action

Mar. 26—A Whittier Tech football season that appeared dead and buried just one month ago is finally ready to kick off this weekend.

Just weeks after the Whittier administration reversed a February decision to cancel Fall 2 sports — following protests — and a whirlwind preseason, the Wildcats will open the regular season on Saturday, hosting Essex Tech (10 a.m.)

"The kids are thrilled to be playing," said Whittier head coach and athletic director Kevin Bradley. "They're so happy and are having so much fun. They've had a lot of adversity thrown at them, and they are overcoming it. They have handled the situation so well, and are so pumped."

Due to the cancellation and reversal, Whittier didn't start practice until March 8, two weeks later than the rest of the state, and just met the required number of practices to be allowed to play games.

"It's been crazy," said Bradley. "The kids were sitting around at home, then they get the call on a Friday that we're starting on Monday. It was 0-100 overnight. There have been some nagging injuries because of that, but they're very happy to be out there.

"As a coach and athletic director, I usually spend the summer, starting in June, preparing for the fall season. This year, I had two days. We had to figure out where the equipment was and we had to put together a schedule. But it's exciting."

Whittier returns the likes of speedy dual-threat QB Niko Burke (448 yards, 7 TDs rushing in 2019), 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman Colby Laursen-Rice and linebacker/running back Jeremias Collazo.

METHUEN EYES UPSET VS. CENTRAL

Methuen football will look to earn its first win over Central Catholic in more than a decade when the two unbeaten teams face off on Friday (6 p.m.) at Nicholson Stadium in Methuen.

The Rangers' last victory over the Raiders came in 2010, when Eagle-Tribune MVP Cal Carroll led a thrilling 24-22 win.

Methuen (2-0) has been hot, beating Andover in overtime and then rolling past Lawrence. But Central Catholic (2-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in Eastern Mass, with easy wins over Lowell and Haverhill.

Story continues

"We haven't beaten Central for years, and we are looking to change that," said Rangers QB Joe Gangi. "A win this Friday would mean so much to everyone, especially the seniors. If we're focused and play like we've been playing, this will be a game to remember."

Added Rangers lineman and tri-captain Sam Kalivas: "Beating Central would be an amazing accomplishment. The whole team will need to play a great game."

PENTUCKET SET TO OPEN SEASON

After losing the first two weeks of the regular season due to a COVID-19 shutdown in the preseason, Pentucket will finally play its first game on Friday, at Lynnfield (5:30 p.m.)

"If this year, and the past year, have shown us anything it's that kids are very resilient," said Sachems co-head coach Dan Leary, "They took (the stoppage) in stride, and when they came back they had positive attitudes. They're really itching to get out there."

Leading the way for the Pentucket offense should be Dylan O'Rourke, who ran for 489 yards as a sophomore, but lost the 2019 season to injury. Also back is Andrew Melone, who caught 36 passes for 308 yards and scored eight touchdowns last season. Co-head coach Steve Hayden said now starting QB Chase Dwight has looked promising in the preseason.

PERRY IMPRESSING AT MALDEN CATHOLIC

Andover's Will Perry has earned the starting quarterback job at Malden Catholic, and will be under center on Saturday when the Lancers host North Andover (1:30 p.m.)

Perry made his first start last Saturday, against perennial power Xaverian. The sophomore was 4-of-7 passing for 32 yards in MC's run-heavy offense

The son of Andover High coach EJ Perry, and the brother of former Golden Warriors record-setter EJ Perry IV, Will transferred to Malden Catholic in the summer.

"Will has worked hard to learn our scheme and understands what we expect," said MC coach and former Windham head coach Bill Raycraft. "He's become a leader by example, earning 'Lifter of the Month' in the offseason and scout player of the week last week, pushing our defense to compete against the best."

WING-T IN MVC

While watching Lowell High — coached by former Salem head coach and Haverhill player Rob Pike — run the wing-T offense against Andover last week, I starter to wonder when was the last time a Merrimack Valley Conference team fully committed to that old-fashion offense?

The most recent MVC team I remember is Central Catholic in the 2000s, led by the likes of three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star fullback Mike Leavitt (CCHS, '08).

I then called on longtime Eagle-Tribune sportswriter and passionate Merrimack Valley sports fan Hector Longo, who pointed out that Tewksbury runs elements of the wing-T among numerous other looks, but it's not their base offense. Haverhill also runs similar double-wing looks, but its base offense has been the pistol.