I cancelled my five-star holiday to Crete to pay for private knee surgery – it was worth every penny

Luke Gara: ‘Without [the surgery] I’d probably still be sat on the sofa waiting for the NHS and not being able to walk’ - Andrew Fox

When Luke Gara felt a pop in his knee in May, he feared the worst. He and his partner are expecting a baby in December and, as a self-employed bricklayer, Luke had no sick leave to fall back on. When he was then told it would be a 12-month wait for the NHS to operate on his torn lateral meniscus, alarm bells were well and truly ringing.

“You always think the NHS will be there for you but in this case it was going to take way too long,” the 25-year-old from Birmingham says. “Other than a dislocated shoulder when I was 14, I’ve never had to rely on the NHS. Private health insurance was never anything I thought I’d need.”

Faced with a year-long wait, he opted instead to go private. He used savings and loans from his father, mother and brother to stump up £5,000 for surgery at Spire Healthcare’s Little Aston hospital, going under the knife just three weeks after his first private consultation.

“Both my parents were dubious initially when I said I was going private but, when I explained how much quicker it would be, they agreed it was the best option,” says Gara, who has now taken out health insurance for himself and his partner. “I have had to make some cutbacks – my girlfriend and I are shopping at a cheaper supermarket now and we had to cancel our planned five-star, all-inclusive holiday to Crete that we’d already spent more than £1,000 on. It was just impossible to pay the bills, mortgage and go on holiday on just her income.

“I was in and out of hospital within eight hours; it was really fast. I had my own little private room so I didn’t have anyone else with me on the ward, which was nice, calm and really good. I am not going to say it wasn’t expensive but for the speed… I’m back walking again and I don’t feel any pain. I only did the injury in May and it’s four months on and I’m almost back to normal. Without it, I’d probably still be sat on the sofa waiting for the NHS and not being able to walk.”

Gara is one of a growing number of Gen Z and millennial Britons who are far more open to private healthcare than any before them. A report this week by the Independent Healthcare Providers’ Network (IHPN) found that 73.4 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds would consider going private, compared with just 52.1 per cent of those aged 65 or above, while 40.7 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds have already had private treatment, eight percentage points higher than the national average of 32.8 per cent. Moreover, nearly half of 18- to 24-year-olds have had a private GP appointment, compared with just 10 per cent of 55- to 64-year-olds and 6.4 per cent of those aged 65 or above.

“We are seeing growth in the self-paid market, probably dominated by young professionals who are in the relatively higher-paid bracket but are under 40,” explains Dr Charles Levinson, chairman and medical director of private provider Doctorcall. “A huge proportion are busy young professionals for whom time is money. It is an equation people are making: ‘It will cost X but it will save me so many weeks or months of waiting, depending on what it is, and it’s worth it’.”

The trend towards private treatment is being driven primarily by dissatisfaction with the mammoth waiting lists and infuriating inefficiencies of the NHS. The most recent data, from July, indicates that a record 7.7 million people are now on a waiting list, with 389,000 having been waiting for more than a year.

According to the IHPN report, the most common reason why patients opted for private treatment was not being able to get an NHS appointment quickly (46.3 per cent). This was followed by the ease of booking private appointments (24 per cent) and that they had private health insurance, which covered the cost (20.7 per cent).

The increasingly common view among younger generations, it appears, is that if you want something good, you have to pay for it. This has also been borne out by previous research by PwC and YouGov, which again found that young adults have the most open attitudes of any generation towards using private healthcare. “Young people seem to have a very pragmatic view when it comes to accessing the healthcare they need, and there is evidence of clear generational shifts in attitudes and behaviours,” says David Furness, the IHPN’s director of policy and delivery.

Vitality, the health and life insurer, has seen major growth in the under-30 market in recent years, with the number of its customers in this age group increasing by 30 per cent in both 2021 and 2022. A third of its health insurance members are now younger than 30, with online offerings like its video GP service proving especially attractive to them.

Increasing numbers of companies are offering private healthcare as a staff benefit - Patrick Harrison

“This digital transformation has made getting care more convenient and fast,” explains Dr Keith Klintworth, managing director of Vitality’s health division. “We find uptake and usage by people under 30 particularly high.”

Another major contributor to this growth is that more and more employers are offering their staff private medical cover as a workplace benefit. According to Aon, the number of patients being seen by private providers under these schemes has increased by almost a third in the last year alone. Increasingly, employees have insurance to cover all or part of the cost of private treatment, or alternatively can easily nip away from their desk to see a GP who is paid by the company to come into the office once or twice a week. Reduced costs and greater convenience: it is a simple equation.

One London-based graduate in her early 20s has used her employer’s health insurance plan to access top-tier, in-person mental health support that she could not get through the NHS or afford on her own.

“I developed mental health issues when I was at university but the only thing the NHS could offer me was 12 sessions of online cognitive behavioural therapy,” she says. “The waiting lists for in-person therapy are several years long and are streamlined for the people who need it most, which fortunately is not me.

“I really needed to meet somebody regularly face-to-face but going private was costing me £60 every fortnight and that was money I just didn’t have as a student, and then a low-paid graduate whose parents aren’t well off. I moved jobs last year and thankfully my new company offers private insurance as a perk. It has been an absolute game changer. The private therapist I now see has specific skills for my issues and charges £140 a session, which I just wouldn’t be able to afford without the cover.”

For Levinson, these company benefits are where the “big growth” is in today’s private healthcare market. “Corporate private healthcare is where we are seeing the biggest growth. Companies are making the decision that their staff aren’t going to get treatment very easily on the NHS,” he explains. “We are also seeing an increase in private individuals but B2B is where the big growth is at the moment.

“There is still quite an expectation that your basic healthcare needs are being met by the state, because after all you’re paying for that. You do rather hope it will be there when you need it but sometimes for reasons of practicality you have to say ‘I need it quickly’.”

With no sign of any silver bullet for the NHS’s waiting lists, that does not look likely to change any time soon.