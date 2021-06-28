After cancellation last year, Wimbledon is back, and so is the rain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Chu
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greec returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe of the US during the men&#39;s singles match on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to American Frances Tiafoe during their first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday. Tsitsipas lost in straight sets. (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)

The world’s most storied tennis tournament kicked off Monday with several star players hoping to add to their own tennis stories on the emerald-green grass of the All England Club.

There’s Roger Federer and Serena Williams, the sport’s senior statesmen, both just shy of 40 and still hungry to burnish their already-sterling records. There’s Novak Djokovic, chasing an elusive calendar-year Grand Slam. There’s hometown favorite Andy Murray, hoping to resurrect a career derailed by injury. There’s Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old American phenom, as well as the hustling young male hotshots, like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, who are desperate to end the stranglehold on major titles by the over-30 set.

This being England, there’s also the rain, which delayed the start of play Monday morning and threatened to set scheduling for the fortnight behind from Day 1. Matches did not begin until two hours later, and then only on Centre Court and Court No. 1, beneath retractable roofs. More than a dozen matches on the uncovered outer courts were canceled by midafternoon.

But even the 50 shades of gray of the London sky couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of players and fans who were bitterly disappointed last year when tennis’ most prestigious tournament announced its first cancellation since World War II. The other three Slams — the Australian, French and U.S. Opens — pressed on, rejiggering schedules and safety protocols to keep going, but Wimbledon's Centre Court, known as the cathedral of tennis, remained silent because of the COVID-19 pandemic and not, as usual, because of the reverent hush of the sport’s pilgrims.

Although some of the hallmarks of the tournament remain — strawberries and cream, anyone? — it will be a palpably different experience from that of years past. The famous queue for day tickets is gone, fans must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 status before entry, spectator numbers will be limited before finals weekend, and people milling about the grounds are supposed to wear masks (but not while seated watching a match).

“One of the things we thought long and hard about and worked hard to deliver is a familiar feel about the championships,” Sally Bolton, the chief of the tournament, said a few minutes before play was due to — and didn't — begin Monday morning. “The challenge above all has been the level of uncertainty we’ve had throughout this year.”

Williams, who has hoisted the women’s champion’s Venus Rosewater Dish seven times, remarked on the changed atmosphere.

“It's a little different walking the grounds now,” said Williams, who is hoping to win a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title. “But it still has a very special feeling. ... It's hard to describe. Just being here, being on the grass — it's the only Grand Slam that is so unique and so different.”

That Williams and Federer would still be on the circuit at age 39 — let alone be considered real contenders for the biggest prizes — was not foretold in many experts’ or fans’ crystal tennis balls. Nor even, it seems, in Federer’s.

“I don't think my goal was to play till, whatever, 39 or 40 or more. It was maybe more like 35, maybe I was thinking, which was already a high number at the time,” said the Swiss maestro, who has more Wimbledon singles titles under his belt than any other male player in the Open era.

“I remember a conversation with Pistol [Pete Sampras] 10 years ago. He was wondering how much longer I had in the tank. This was when I was just hitting 30. He was thinking I was coming toward the end or something just because it was for him normal that at 31, 33, with the career that we've had, with all the sacrifice in a way you have to go through, that it's hard to keep on pushing for more years on tour.”

Federer’s comeback from a knee injury has been patchy, and tough opponents loom in his half of the draw. And if he can make it to the final, the tenacious, top-seeded Djokovic would be his likely adversary, both on paper and in most commentators’ minds. Defending his 2019 title would see Djokovic, 34, draw even with both Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the Slam count — 20 trophies each — in an astounding testament to the trio’s domination of the sport.

Djokovic saw off a spirited first-round challenge in Monday's opening match on Centre Court from British teenager Jack Draper, who managed to grab the first set before the top-ranked Serb asserted his authority.

Another rising star, Tsitsipas, nearly broke through earlier this month in the French Open final, going up two-sets-to-love against Djokovic but then losing the next three sets. The 22-year-old Greek wasn't sure about his chances on the grass, a surface he has little experience of, but on the eve of the tournament he brimmed with a youthful confidence and sunny outlook, whatever the British weather, and recognized the privilege of being at Wimbledon.

“I rely a lot on playing matches, getting confident through the process of winning. I haven't had that opportunity yet,” he said. “I just prioritize myself, my well-being out on the court, me feeling kind of happy, joyful when I get to play tennis, because it's such a traditional, historic tournament. We don't get this opportunity very often.”

Alas, he now has to wait a year for another of those opportunities. Another fixture of Wimbledon's fortnight is the surprising upset, and Tsitsipas fell victim to it Monday, losing in straight sets to the heralded but unseeded Frances Tiafoe, an American one year Tsitsipas' senior.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Serena Williams Retires from Wimbledon After a First-Round Injury

    Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon.

  • Kai Havertz pays tribute to departing Germany boss Joachim Low

    The defeat to England was the World Cup winner’s final match in charge.

  • Tennis life is peachy for Tiafoe after Tsitsipas victory

    Frances Tiafoe said tennis was not always "peaches and cream" but Monday was definitely one of those days for the American as he beat Wimbledon third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

  • Qorvo Races Toward Buy Point

    Qorvo is just below a 201.78 cup-base buy point. It reclaimed its 50-day line last week, might have had early entries in past few days. Qorvo earnings growth has accelerated for three straight quarters.

  • Ashleigh Barty condemns Carla Suarez Navarro to defeat in her final SW19 match

    The top seed was pushed all the way on Centre Court.

  • Djokovic Favored to Win Wimbledon, Pull Even With Federer and Nadal

    With his French Open win earlier this month―his 19th career Grand Slam―Novak Djokovic now trails Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by only one for the all-time Slam record. And now, going into Wimbledon, which begins today, the world No. 1 and the overall favorite is in prime position to pull even with his rivals, especially […]

  • Barty commits to Australia's tennis team for Tokyo Olympics

    Top-ranked Ash Barty is set to lead Australia’s 11-member tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian squad was announced Tuesday, hours before Barty’s scheduled first-round match at Wimbledon against Carla Suárez Navarro. Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur was selected to play singles and doubles in her fifth Olympics, while Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and John Millman were among the men selected for the Australian team.

  • Wimbledon day one: Andy Murray marks return with dramatic late-night victory

    After the pandemic forced the 2020 tournament to be cancelled, tennis returned to SW19 on Monday.

  • Fans flock back to Wimbledon for 'pilot event'

    Murky skies and drizzle could not dampen the enthusiasm of spectators arriving on Monday (June 28) for the start of the 134th Wimbledon Championships which were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.COVID-19 protocols mean this year's tournament will look and feel a little different -- but one old Wimbledon tradition remained firmly intact with rain delaying the scheduled 1000GMT start on the outside courts.Fittingly for the eagerly-awaited return of the tournament, Andy Murray will resume his role as flag-bearer for the home nation with a prime time engagement later on Centre Court.Whisper it quietly, but it almost feels like old times.Not quite, though, as Wimbledon, being used as government-approved "pilot event", will be missing some old favourites.The iconic "queue" for daily entry will not form, Henman Hill will be sparsely populated and fans will not have the thrill of bumping into famous players strolling to the grounds from plush rentals in the Village.Players will all be staying in a central London hotel to minimise the risks of COVID-19 infections.Crowds will be thinner too with attendances limited to 50% of ground capacity, although hopefully rising to full houses on Centre Court for the men's and women's finals on July 10-11.But after last year's cancellation, the first since the Second World War, excitement is brewing for a fortnight of grasscourt drama, even if there are notable absentees.Spaniard Rafa Nadal, whose 2008 final win over Roger Federer is part of Wimbledon folklore, is not playing. Neither is reigning women's champion Simona Halep nor Japan's four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

  • 'It definitely feels early': GOP's long race to 2024 begins

    In the past week alone, Nikki Haley regaled activists in Iowa, Mike Pence courted donors in California and Donald Trump returned to the rally stage, teasing a third campaign for the White House. The politicking will only intensify in the coming weeks, particularly in Iowa, home to the nation's leadoff presidential caucuses and a state where conservative evangelicals play a significant role in steering the direction of the GOP.

  • National Security Agency Dismisses Tucker Carlson Surveillance Claims

    Tucker Carlson says the U.S. government is trying to take his Fox News Channel program off the air. But the nation’s top surveillance agency says it hasn’t been looking at the pundit or his primetime showcase. After Carlson made allegations on air Monday evening about the National Security Agency monitoring him, the NSA responded Tuesday […]

  • What Tom Thibodeau, Knicks could do in offseason to improve next season? | The Putback with Ian Begley

    In this week's extra from The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media to discuss what Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks could do in the offseason to improve for next year. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Federer and Serena primed for Wimbledon openers on Super Tuesday

    Roger Federer and Serena Williams hope to defy the doubters when they get their Wimbledon campaigns underway on 'Super Tuesday' at the All England Club where a backlog of matches needs to be cleared after the opening day downpours.

  • Novak Djokovic shows his title-winning class but Jack Draper proves why he’s British tennis’s next big thing

    British 19-year-old wildcard impressesd as he took the first set 6-4 The defending champion, however, moved through the gears to win in four sets in exactly two hours The first match on Centre Court in two years turned into a crowd-pleaser with multiple standing ovations. The first was aimed at vaccine mastermind Professor Sarah Gilbert – a guest in the Royal Box – but the rest were largely for the benefit of Jack Draper, the British 19-year-old who made a stirring debut against world No1 Novak

  • Wimbledon 2021: Tennys Sandgren set for first match

    Wimbledon 2021: Tennys Sandgren set for first match

  • Cubs' Hendricks is a 'set it and forget it' SP

    D.J. short explains how Chicago Cubs SP Kyle Hendricks has turned things around after a poor start to the season, and why he is again a terrific SP option for fantasy managers.

  • Tennis-Day one Centre Court slot should not be for men only, says Djokovic

    Top seed Novak Djokovic said he would be happy if Wimbledon scrapped its tradition of having the men's defending champion always open proceedings on Centre Court on day one of the tournament. He made up for lost time as he began his quest for a sixth Wimbledon title by beating British teenager Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Monday under the closed Centre Court roof. Asked if it was about time the opening day slot on a court he describes as sacred for the sport should alternately go to the women's champion, Djokovic was inclined to agree.

  • Djokovic wins, Tsitsipas crashes and Murray shines as soggy Wimbledon returns

    Novak Djokovic got his bid for a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title off to a winning start on Monday and then saw potential semi-final opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out at a soggy All England Club.

  • Tennis-Second seed Sabalenka opens Wimbledon with crushing win over Niculescu

    Second seed Aryna Sabalenka struck a barrage of winners to blitz past Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu 6-1 6-4 on Monday and reach the second round of Wimbledon. The withdrawal of Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep from the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meant world number four Sabalenka is at her highest seeding at a major. "In the beginning I was really nervous to open the Wimbledon and also be first playing on first court," Sabalenka told reporters.

  • Wimbledon 2021 LIVE results: Serena Williams retires through injury as Roger Federer advances

    Follow all the fallout from day two in SW19