Canary Questions - your chance to quiz Goreham and Butler

[BBC]

Now is your chance to ask BBC Radio Norfolk's Chris Goreham and Rob Butler any questions you have about Norwich City as we move towards an exciting end to the Championship season.

Chris is BBC Radio Norfolk's Norwich City commentator, Rob presents Canary Call and they have travelled hundreds of miles over the years covering the club.

Send us your questions about potential play-off opponents.

Or maybe you'd like to know how long Chris spends preparing for a commentary.

What is Rob's most memorable Canary Call? Now is your chance to find out.

Perhaps you'd just like to know how many bags of sweets they scoff on an away trip.

They will be answering your questions on this website at a special location, so stay tuned!

Send all your queries here.

Or email: thescrimmage@bbc.co.uk