Canadiens prospect released from hospital after being stretchered off ice

Scary moment at the NHL Rookie Showdown prospect tournament on Friday night when Montreal Canadiens prospect Jake Evans had to be stretchered of the ice midway through the third period of their game against prospects from the Ottawa Senators.

Evans was on the receiving end of a high hit from defenseman Jonathan Aspirot and fell hard to the ice, hitting his head.

He was taken to a local hospital and has since been released according to a statement from the Canadiens.

Bonbin, c’est pas mal ça pour le camp de Jake Evans. Bonsoir.pic.twitter.com/zWIIQTRXRg — ⚡︎ J-S Poupart ⚡︎ (@jspoupart) September 8, 2018





There was no penalty called on the play.

Evans was a seventh-round draft pick by the Canadiens in 2014 and completed his collegiate career at Notre Dame this past season where he was the team’s leading scorer with 46 points in 40 games. In the previous two seasons he finished as Notre Dame’s second-leading scorer behind only Anders Bjork, a forward that made his NHL debut for the Boston Bruins this past season.

Evans is expected to open this season in the American Hockey League as a member of the Laval Rocket.

—

