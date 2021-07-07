Canadiens-Lightning stream – Stanley Cup Final Game 5 on NBC

NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final continues with Wednesday’s Game 5 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Canadiens-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

For the first time this series, it was the Canadiens who got on the board first thanks to Josh Anderson’s goal late in the first period. It took until late in the second for Barclay Goodrow to tie the game at one, courtesy of a highlight-reel assist from Ryan McDonagh. Rookie defensemen Alexander Romanov, inserted into the lineup for Game 4 and making his Cup Final debut, gave Montreal the lead midway through the third. But just five minutes later, veteran Pat Maroon tied the game again. With 1:01 left in regulation, Habs captain Shea Weber received a double minor for a high stick to Ondrej Palat’s face. Montreal was able to kill off the final minute of the third, then the first three minutes of overtime, and less than a minute after Weber’s penalty time expired, Anderson scored the winner to extend the series to Game 5.

This postseason, the Lightning are 6-0 following a loss, and are outscoring their opponents 29-8 in those games. Dating back to the start of last postseason, Tampa Bay is 13-0 following losses.

Game 4 marked the first time this series that Montreal scored the opening goal. This postseason, the Habs are 12-2 when they break the ice, while the Lightning are 0-5 when conceding first.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

CANADIENS VS. LIGHTNING (TB leads series 3-1)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Lightning 3, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Lightning 6, Canadiens 3

Game 4: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock) – livestream

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*if necessary

