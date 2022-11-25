Canadiens' Kirby Dach taunts Chicago crowd after shootout winner

Kirby Dach got the last laugh in his return to Chicago after he was traded to Montreal at the NHL Draft in July. (Getty Images)

Oh, how sweet it is.

Thanksgiving Friday’s match between the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks ended in a thrilling shootout between the two teams, with the Kirby Dach and the Canadiens taking home the 3-2 win.

As boos rained down from the United Center crowd, Dach tucked a wrister past Hawks goalie Arvid Soderblom, ending the tilt in the third round of the shootout.

The 21-year-old made sure to let the crowd know what he thought of the salty reception, cupping his ear as he celebrated his clutch goal.

KIRBY DACH WINS IT FOR THE HABS, TAUNTS THE CROWD FOR GOOD MEASURE pic.twitter.com/bN5EUQd5ti — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 25, 2022

The game marked Dach's return to Chicago after he was traded to the Canadiens at the 2022 NHL Draft. Dach, drafted third overall in 2019, spent three seasons with the Blackhawks before packing his bags for Montreal in July, traded for picks No. 13 and No. 66 in the draft.

“It will be cool to get back there and see some of the guys and the staff,” Dach said before the game. “It’s nice to get it out of the way and move on. Any time anybody gets traded, you want to have a good game against them and prove them wrong. I just hope it’s a good game and we enjoy it.”

It is safe to say that the change of scenery has helped Dach so far. He is off to a hot start for the 2022-23 season with four goals and 13 assists in 20 games. Last season, he only managed nine goals and 17 assists in 70 games.

Montreal is now fifth in the Atlantic Division with 23 points and a 11-9-1 record. They bounced back from a 7-2 loss against the Buffalo Sabres with a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, with Dach setting up the game winning goal.

The loss marked the Blackhawks' sixth in a row, and their 10th of the season. They are currently sitting in last place in the Central Division with 16 points, just three points above the Anaheim Ducks' league-worst tally of 13.

