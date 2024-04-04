Canadiens host the Lightning after Suzuki's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-33-12, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -171, Canadiens +143; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Nicholas Suzuki's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Canadiens' 5-3 win.

Montreal is 5-11-5 against the Atlantic Division and 29-33-12 overall. The Canadiens are eighth in league play serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay has a 10-8-4 record in Atlantic Division play and a 42-26-7 record overall. The Lightning have scored 65 power-play goals, which leads the Eastern Conference.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Matheson has 10 goals and 42 assists for the Canadiens. Suzuki has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 42 goals and 88 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has scored 10 goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joshua Roy: out (upper body), Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral).

Lightning: Jonas Johansson: day to day (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.