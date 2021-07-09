Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher loses Stanley Cup, then finds out his home was robbed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Williams
·Hockey writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MONTREAL, QC - JULY 05: Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) kneeling on the ice at warm-up before the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Final game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Montreal Canadiens on July 05, 2021, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Brendan Gallagher can't catch a break right now. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the Tampa Bay Lightning spent their hours after lifting their second consecutive Stanley Cup, singing and spending time at the beach, a certain Montreal Canadiens winger turned to TikTok to announce some bad news.

Brendan Gallagher is one of the few NHL players to regularly post on the youthful social media app and did so right when he got home from losing in the Stanley Cup Final.

According to Gallagher, his Montreal home was robbed while he was in Florida for Game 5 — just to make the defeat even more sour. Using the popular Pitbull song “Time of Our Lives” with the lyrics emphasizing that he has indeed "been there and done that," the 29-year-old at least put some positive spin on an unfortunate situation.

Gallagher scored two goals and six points through 22 games this postseason. At least he now has some extra time to sort through the insurance paperwork.

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories