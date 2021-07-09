Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher loses Stanley Cup, then finds out his home was robbed

Brendan Gallagher can't catch a break right now. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the Tampa Bay Lightning spent their hours after lifting their second consecutive Stanley Cup, singing and spending time at the beach, a certain Montreal Canadiens winger turned to TikTok to announce some bad news.

Brendan Gallagher is one of the few NHL players to regularly post on the youthful social media app and did so right when he got home from losing in the Stanley Cup Final.

Man Brendan Gallagher having a TOUGH week (s/t @EricEngels) pic.twitter.com/KsjxZpYZC1 — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) July 8, 2021

According to Gallagher, his Montreal home was robbed while he was in Florida for Game 5 — just to make the defeat even more sour. Using the popular Pitbull song “Time of Our Lives” with the lyrics emphasizing that he has indeed "been there and done that," the 29-year-old at least put some positive spin on an unfortunate situation.

Gallagher scored two goals and six points through 22 games this postseason. At least he now has some extra time to sort through the insurance paperwork.

