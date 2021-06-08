Canadiens complete sweep; Jets go out meekly in Game 4 OT

The Canadiens completed their sweep of the Jets by winning Game 4 (3-2 in OT). Frankly, the Jets were lucky to even get into overtime in Game 4.

If you want a telling stat, consider that the Canadiens didn’t trail a single time against the Jets during this Second Round sweep.

Just 1:39 into OT in Game 4, Tyler Toffoli scored the series-clincher on a pretty one-timer feed from Cole Caufield.

Cole Caufield to Tyler Toffoli. The overtime winner was a beauty for the @CanadiensMTL to send Montreal to the #StanleyCup semifinals. pic.twitter.com/EMGJOXcmc1 — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 8, 2021

The Canadiens are now on a seven-game winning streak.

Jets get to OT in Game 4; but Canadiens make sweep look pretty easy

When you’re not scoring in a playoff series, you often need something from your unsung heroes. Especially when you’re not even really creating many chances.

During regulation of Game 4, the Canadiens dominated the Jets in offensive zone time (29:32 to 17:11), according to Sportlogiq by way of Sportsnet. If you prefer simple stats, the Habs were obviously superior there. Overall, Montreal generated a 41-16 shots on goal advantage.

So, in Game 4, the Jets survived based on a mix of the expected (Connor Hellebuyck keeping them alive) and unexpected (two goals by … Logan Stanley?).

Those two Logan Stanley goals and Hellebuyck’s strong play gave Winnipeg a fighting chance, even after the Habs were domineering in building a 2-0 lead. It really just helped the Jets look a touch more respectable, though.

JETS VS. CANADIENS (MTL complete sweep 4-0)

Now the Canadiens hope for the Golden Knights and Avalanche to slug it out, ideally through a full seven games.

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (Series tied 2-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1

Game 5: Tues. June 8: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

As you can see, the earliest the Golden Knights – Avs series can end is in Game 6 on Thursday. It’s either that or ending in Game 7 on Saturday.

This gives the Canadiens a significant rest advantage. While there might be some worries about rust — especially for a team this hot, and this geared toward snug defense — Vegas and Colorado could really beat each other up.

By completing this sweep, the Canadiens avoid injuries, and even bumps and bruises. Less wear and tear on older players; fewer blocked shots that could sting.

Such factors likely won’t keep the Habs from being underdogs, but they seem to thrive under those circumstances.

