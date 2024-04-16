Canadiens bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (40-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-36-15, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Wings -167, Canadiens +140; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens look to break a three-game slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal has gone 30-36-15 overall with a 5-13-7 record in Atlantic Division play. The Canadiens serve 10.2 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in NHL play.

Detroit is 40-32-9 overall with a 14-7-4 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have given up 269 goals while scoring 271 for a +2 scoring differential.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup. Lucas Raymond led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juraj Slafkovsky has scored 19 goals with 29 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Raymond has scored 31 goals with 40 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joshua Roy: out (upper body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (upper-body), Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (shoulder).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.