Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher suspended five games for hit on Islanders' Adam Pelech

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher received a five-game suspension for his vicious hit on Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Friday.

The decision came following an over-the-phone hearing between Gallagher and the Department of Player Safety. Hearings over the phone carry a maximum five-game sentence.

Gallagher elbowed Pelech in the head at 11:52 of the third period in Thursday’s game after Pelech had already gotten rid of the pick in the neutral zone.

The Islanders defenseman fell to the ice for several moments and was attended to by the team’s training staff before leaving the game and did not return.

Gallagher was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct.

Head coach Patrick Roy did not have an update on Pelech after the game on Thursday. The defenseman missed 21 games last year due to a concussion.

This is the first suspension of Gallagher’s 12-year career.