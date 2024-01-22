Canadian's Camren Cavalier is Amarillo Globe-News football Player of the Year

Here's the list of players to score 83 touchdowns in a single season in the history of Texas High School Football:

Camren Cavalier, Canadian.

This year saw Sunray's Armando Lujan tie former Levelland and West Texas A&M quarterback Nick Gerber's single season record of 82 touchdowns before Cavalier broke it in the 3A Division II state semifinals. Lujan joined Sulpher Springs' Tyrik Rollison and Allen's Kyler Murray as the only players to throw for 4,000 yards and run for 1,000 in the same season.

Cavalier finished 49 passing yards shy of joining them, but he still threw 59 touchdown passes to just three interceptions on 217-of-313 passing (69%) and for 3,951 yards. He also ran for 1,494 yards and 24 TDs on 142 attempts for a team that rolled over everyone they played until coming up short against Gunter in the semis.

It was difficult to decide between Lujan and Cavalier as Amarillo Globe-News Player of the Year. But, in the end, the senior on the best team in the Panhandle won out.

Cavalier is our choice for Player of the Year after he also compiled four pass breakups on defense and handled punting duties on special teams.

"It's awesome," Cavalier said. "I'm very thankful to be named (Player of the Year). It wouldn't be possible without my team, my family and the people that support me no matter what."

It's that sense of community that meant the most to him. Cavalier has spent the bulk of his life in Canadian since his father Andy joined the staff as defensive coordinator nine years ago. Andy was named head coach last year, making Camren's senior season all the more special.

"This year was really cool," Camren said. "Most players never get to say they played for their dad. Just getting him the three previous years as the DC was cool. Him being there to help me figure things out was really special. It's been great having him there for the highs and the lows. It was an honor."

Camren is competing in basketball in the spring and plans to play college football somewhere next year. He hasn't decided where yet, though WT has shown interest. Wherever he goes, he'll take his time at Canadian with him. It's an experience he wouldn't trade for anything.

"This community has shaped me into who I am today," he said. "I wouldn't want to grow up any other place than Canadian. Getting to learn from my older brother, play under the coaches I've played under, it's just been really special."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canadian's Camren Cavalier is Amarillo Globe-News MVP in football.