Canadian's Andy Cavalier gets ready for new kind of home football game

What's that thing all the kids on the internet say? Oh yeah, "Good vibes only."

That's what Andy Cavalier has been known for most of his life, but the inspirational morning videos he posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, have given him that reputation permanently the past four years. His role as a positive influence and motivator is one he'll serve as long as he can.

This year, though, he's taken on a new role: Head coach of the Canadian Wildcats.

All in the family

Cavalier has coaching in his blood. His father was the head coach at Pampa from 1987 till his death in 2003. He played at Pampa alongside Zach Thomas and was the head coach there from 2006-2008. He's been on staff at Canadian for nine years as the defensive coordinator and won three state titles in that stretch. In that sense, this isn't anything new for him.

So he shouldn't be nervous about coaching his first game at home this Friday night against Bushland, right?

"I've got big ole' pterodactyls in my belly fluttering around," he said with a chuckle. "There's lots of emotions and you just try to put those aside and focus on the task at hand. I couldn't be more honored to go out on this field with the group of guys I get to coach and coach with in front of the community that I get to be a part of. I'm just moving over one more chair after focusing on one thing for nine years while coach Koetting was handling everything else."

Koetting's shoes were big ones to fill as he was inducted into the Texas Panhandle Hall of Fame this past summer after guiding the Wildcats to three state titles as a head coach and a fourth as OC. Cavalier said Koetting had a handle on what "everything else" is and he's figuring that aspect out for himself right now.

"There's lots of things he really made look easy that I've still got a lot of getting better at to do," Cavalier said. "Not only are we figuring out what our team is and where we have to get better, but I'm figuring out there's things I have to get better at too as a head football coach."

Any head coach's job is made easier when you have a dynamite quarterback like the ones the Wildcats have. The Canadian's senior signal caller completed 11-of-13 passes for five touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards and a score on two attempts last week. He's the AGN preseason Offensive Player of the Year. His name? Camren Cavalier, Andy's son.

"I'm thankful that Camren is our quarterback and he's on our team because he does a lot of good things out there for us," Andy said. "As his dad I'm just proud to get to coach him because of the way he plays and the kind of teammate he is. It's a really good feeling that I can definitely think back on about to when I was in his shoes and my dad was in my shoes. I remember the pressures and emotions that go with that and it's neat to be a part of."

Full steam ahead

Koetting's retirement hasn't lowered the outside expectations for the Wildcats. They entered the season as the No. 1 ranked team in 3A Division II in the state by Dave Campbell's and the top ranked team in the Panhandle by the AGN. Beating Seminole (Oklahoma) 55-0 on the road to open the season didn't do anything to lower those expectations.

This week will be an extremely tough task, though, as they play host to Bushland. The Falcons beat Canadian 47-21 last year after a slow start to the game cost them dearly. Bushland is coming off an emotional 47-41 victory over West Plains last week and has solid momentum going.

This week should mark a big test. There will be plenty of emotion riding. Cavalier, for what it's worth, isn't worried about last season's mark, rankings or any of that. He's focused on improving within the building.

“Coach Reynolds and his staff do a great job over there," Cavalier said. "They provide challenges to us all over the field. I can’t think of one time we’ve ever lined up against them and that wasn’t the case. We try to focus on ourselves and do our best with who we are and what we’ve got. That’s our plan going into this week and it’s going to take our very best to win this game by focusing on us.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canadian high school football coach Andy Cavalier sets first home game