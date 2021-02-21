Canadian UFC fighter Aiemann Zahabi ends bout with savage knockout punch

Aiemann Zahabi made certain that Drako Rodriguez's UFC debut would not be a good time. (Getty)

Aiemann Zahabi entered his bout with Drako (The Great Drakolini) Rodriguez on a two-fight losing skid, but this man was clearly not all that eager to add a third L to the streak.

The Canadian bantamweight knocked out Rodriguez in the first round on the undercard of Saturday's UFC Fight Night show Saturday, cracking his opponent with a fast, clean right hand straight to the jaw before finishing him off with a couple more blows as they hit the mat.

BACK IN A HUGE WAY!!! 👊🇨🇦@Aiemannzahabi with a huge finish in his return #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/2P14Gq7bt0 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 20, 2021

The two combatants were supposed to meet back in December before the 33-year-old was forced to pull out following a positive test for COVID-19.

"I feel fantastic," Zabai said after the bout, which lasted three minutes and five seconds. "I used to think winning in the UFC was great. But you know what feels even better? Breaking a two-fight losing streak, winning in the UFC with a knockout."

Zahabi, who hails from Laval, Quebec, had only fought twice since his last victory in 2017, dropping both of those bouts in November of 2017 and May of 2019.

Zahabi is now 8-2 in his pro MMA career, with five of of those wins coming by way of knockout.

More from Yahoo Sports